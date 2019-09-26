Briefly Noted: City of Shawnee names new finance director

City of Shawnee names new finance director. Shawnee City Manager Nolan Sunderman has announced the hiring of Don Cawby as finance director. Cawby has more than 25 years of direct financial experience in state and local government. He most recently served as the city manager for the city of Osawatomie, Kansas, since 2011. Cawby earned his Master of Public Administration Degree from the University of Kansas and his undergraduate degree from Emporia State University. He has served in leadership positions in a variety of professional and civic organizations. Cawby’s first day was Monday, Sept. 23.

Johnson County collects 160 tons of food for area food pantries. Johnson County’s 2019 Feed the Need campaign has collected 160 tons of food for seven local food pantries. Campaign co-directors Jay Leipzig, director of Planning and Paul Davis, chief – EMS director announced the campaign results Sept. 19 to the board of county commissioners. The announcement coincides with September being Hunger Action Month, locally and nationally. Johnson County’s Feed the Need involvement started in 1987 with one county department and the collection of less than one ton of food. On Thursday, Leipzig and Davis announced the 2019 campaign collected 320,000 pounds of food, both in actual food donations and cash totaling $76,909. A dollar donation represents four pounds of food. The donations will be used to provide food supplies to eligible Johnson County residents.

DashNow opens first location in Penn I in Lenexa City Center. DashNow, a company that offers an application to help restaurant customers pay their bill through their smartphone, has begun leasing 5,000 square feet of Penn I in The District at City Center Lenexa. The company began leasing their new floor on July 1. DashNow’s app is intended to create efficiency for restaurants and produce faster payments. “This is the first location for DashNow, and we’re thrilled to soon be working out of the heart of Lenexa’s new downtown,” said Joseph Layne, president and founder at DashNow.