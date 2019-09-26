Best Bets for the Weekend: Fall festivals, Michael J. Fox, party at the library

There are definitely no shortage of ways to celebrate this fall, whether it’s venturing out to an autumnal festival or gathering around the television cheering on our amazing Chiefs. Here’s some of the most fun things happening this weekend in our Northeast Johnson County neck of the woods…
- The Overland Park Fall Festival is always a great time, but especially when it actually feels like fall. Check out the parade through Downtown Overland Park, the sweet arts and crafts fair, the always lovely Farmers’ Market, three stages of concerts and lots of food on Saturday.
- We’ve always found Pumpkin Hollow at Deanna Rose to be a nice and low-key experience to grab pumpkins and have some fall fun. It starts this weekend.
- It’s about time we all took another visit Back to the Future. On Saturday Shawnee Mission Park hosts Evening in the Park, with food, drink and M-80’s, a 1980’s tribute band. Additionally, September is Deaf Awareness Month and JCPRD welcomes members of the Deaf Community to enjoy closed captioning for the movie.
- I honestly don’t know what we’d do without the Johnson County Library. It would be hard for me to overstate the impact it has had on our family’s life. This Saturday is the library’s major fundraiser, Library Lets Loose. It’s a great way to have fun and support this wonderful community resource.