2020FIT: 3x per week for 3 months to change your life

We often find that once people work up the motivation to start exercising and eating better, they come out of the gate at full steam.

“No more sleeping in. No more eating junk food. No more sitting on the couch all day,” they say. “Starting tomorrow I’m going to eat clean, sleep eight hours every night and workout every day.”

It goes great at first. They make it through a few days without slipping up. They’re eating right. They’re working up a sweat at the gym. They’re feeling more energetic. And success with sticking to the plan has them starting to feel even more optimistic and confident.

And then something happens.

The toddler stops sleeping through the night, interrupting that coveted eight hours of sleep. They’re groggy the next morning, and that sugar jolt from that donut at the office is too hard to resist. They’re exhausted when work is over, and find themselves driving right past the gym instead of pulling into the parking lot.

“What’s the use?” they say.

Change, as they say, is hard. Which is why we recommend setting goals for yourself that take into account the fact that things aren’t always going to go as planned.

After working with hundreds of clients at 2020FIT, we’ve come up with a rule of thumb that we recommend for people looking to create a true fitness habit: Find a way to come to the gym three times a week for three months.

That’s it. Say you’re planning to hit the gym on Wednesday but an emergency comes up at the office and you’ve got to scratch the work out. No problem. Make up that session on Saturday. You were hoping to knock out an early morning session on Tuesday but couldn’t get ready in time? Sneak out for a half-hour FIT class at noon instead.

We’ve found that when people commit to three workouts a week for three months they will have made fitness a part of their life. They’re more likely to stick to a workout program — which means they’ll be more and more likely to achieve the results they’re after.

If you’d like more information on this approach, check out our podcast here.

