Your Health: Treatment options for back pain

Back pain can cause disruption in everything from physical activity to the ability to do one’s job. Mild cases of back pain tend to be muscular issues, while more serious cases involve the spine. Those who have experienced chronic back pain understand how important it is to get help fast.

Fortunately, there are multiple ways to treat back pain. The full article is available at MyHealthKC.com, Kansas City’s online health and wellness resource. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.