Briefly Noted: 15th annual Renovation Sensation Homes Tour set for today

15th annual Renovation Sensation Homes Tour happening today. The 15th Annual Renovation Sensation Homes Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Five homes in the Shawnee Mission East area will be featured on the tour, and proceeds will support the SHARE student volunteer program. Tickets are available at the door of the homes. More information is available at smeastshare.com.

Mission Police Chief Ben Hadley among top 20 candidates for Tallahassee Police Chief. Mission Police Chief Ben Hadley is one of the top 20 candidates for chief of police in Tallahassee, Florida. The next step in the selection process involves sending the list to a local committee for review. The committee will pick six or seven candidates for interviews, then recommend a final list of candidates to continue in the selection process. [Tallahassee Police Chief candidate list narrowed to 20 names — WCTV]

OP police officer lost license after writing false tickets. Hedrick Cintron, a former Overland Park police officer, lost his law enforcement certification last month after he was caught writing false seat belt tickets. Cintron left the Overland Park Police Department in July 2018, according to Kansas Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training records. A week after he left the Overland Park Police department, the department announced three officers had resigned and 200 tickets had been dismissed. The department had conducted an internal investigation into the false seat belt violations. [3 Overland Park cops wrote false tickets. So far one has lost his police license — The Kansas City Star]