Briefly Noted: Local architect represents KC on national award list

Local architect represents KC on national award list. Lenexa resident Michelle Chavey, AIA, ALEP, partner and educational design director with Kansas City-based Hollis + Miller Architects, has been selected to the Class of 2019 “40 Under 40” by Building Design + Construction. She is one of only two professionals in the Kansas City area to be named to the national list. The honor recognizes the top young leaders of the commercial design and construction industry across the United States who have excelled not only in their chosen work fields but also in their service to their clients, their firms and the community. As the first female partner at Hollis + Miller, Chavey is also one of only 251 people in the world to have earned the designation of Accredited Learning Environment Planner (ALEP) by the Association for Learning Environments (A4LE) — a certification that is considered to be valuable to the firm’s focus on the education industry.

Rep. Davids voices support for Paycheck Fairness Act to reduce wage gap. Rep. Sharice Davids recently voiced her support for the Paycheck Fairness Act, a bill that ensures men and women receive equal pay for equal work. The bill was first introduced to Congress in 1997 by Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT). “I think having a good policy in place with the intention towards making sure that it’s equal across the board regardless if you’re a white woman, a black woman, a Native American woman or a Latina woman is important,” Davids said. “But we can’t get there without everybody recognizing that it’s a problem.” [Sharice Davids: To close the pay gap for Native American women, pass the Paycheck Fairness Act — CNBC]

Shawnee seeking public input in Imagine Shawnee planning process. The city of Shawnee is seeking public input from residents, business owners and other stakeholders in the city regarding its strategic planning process Imagine Shawnee. Over the past several months, the city has been collecting feedback from various stakeholders through “imagineering” sessions and focus groups that will help guide city council and staff on plans for the city’s growth. The online survey is available at this link and will be open through Friday, Oct. 4.