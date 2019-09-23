Updates from Johnson County Community College: Introducing the new & improved Student Center

In 2016, the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees approved a facilities master plan which included renovations to several existing buildings and the addition of two new buildings on campus. As a result, students are already benefitting from a renovated gym, the new Fine Arts & Design Studios and the new, state-of-the-art Hugh L. Libby Career and Technical Education Center. Some of the most anticipated and exciting renovations were planned for the Student Center, transforming the first floor into a welcoming campus entrance for students and visitors.

The first floor of the Student Center is now open and thriving. Here’s what you can expect:

Welcome Desk

In order to better assist new students and visitors, the Welcome Center has relocated from the Carlsen Center and is now open in the new Student Center entrance. The official Welcome Desk is staffed by Student Admissions Ambassadors or CAV Leaders who will greet and assist all visitors once the front door construction is complete. This will be the first stop to ask questions, get campus directions or receive next steps for enrollment. The Welcome Desk also serves as the check-in point for campus tours and group visits.

Bookstore

Back and better than ever, the Bookstore is the place to purchase all things JCCC! Shop for textbooks, gifts, supplies and more. They even sell specialty laptops and can assist with technical add-ons and other computer necessities.

Market

Combining the intimacy of a coffee shop with the ease of a convenience store, the brand new JCCC Market offers something for everyone. Enjoy freshly made smoothies, warm donuts and coffee for breakfast, then swing back by at lunchtime for a garden salad or toasted sandwich. Starting at 10:30 a.m., the Market also offers a lunchtime pop-up Chef Station featuring freshly made hot food.

Bursar’s Office

The Bursar’s Office, set to open at the end of the month, isn’t just for paying tuition and fees. This office is also responsible for loading funds onto ID cards, third-party billing, parent and authorized users accounts and student refund processing. Originally tucked away on the first floor of the GEB building, this new location will offer easy access for people taking care of student accounts.

U.S. Bank

The JCCC U.S. Bank Branch offers everything from savings and checking accounts, loans, credit cards and more. They even have an ATM on site! Whatever your banking goals – their dedicated team is determined to help make it possible, right here on campus.

