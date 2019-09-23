Statewide water issues at the local level, Missouri River bed degradation: Our questions for the WaterOne board candidates

A few weeks ago, we asked our readers to submit suggestions for questions they’d like to hear the candidates running for local office.

Based on the input we received, we’ve developed the three-item questionnaire below for the candidates running for the Water District No. 1 board. We’re sending it out to the candidates competing in the following races:

Water District Board Member 1

Melanie S. Kraft

Terrence D. Frederick (incumbent)

Water District Board Member 2

Greg Mitchell

Robert S. Olson (incumbent)

Water District Board Member 6

Ullyses Wright

Dave Vander Veen

Whitney Wilson

Water District Board Member 7

Mark Parkins (incumbent)

Chris Stelzer

We’ll be running the candidates’ responses to these items starting Monday, Oct 21.

Question 1

Degradation of the Missouri River bed has become an increasing concern for the water district in recent years. What steps should Water One be taking to address the issue?

Question 2

What statewide water policy issues are most important to WaterOne’s operations? How can the organization play a key role in addressing those issues?

Question 3

What relevant experience would you bring to the position, and what is your primary motivation for seeking a seat on the water district board?