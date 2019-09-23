Mission calls public hearing on deannexation process along shared border with Roeland Park

The city of Mission is moving forward with next steps to de-annex a small portion of land and allow Roeland Park to annex it in the near future.

The two cities have been in negotiations since December 2018 concerning annexation of seven-tenths of an acre on the northeast corner of Johnson Drive and Roe Boulevard. The subject property is the future site of a medical facility under development; currently, the developer is working with both cities to move forward on the project.

Mission city leaders last week agreed to have a public hearing Oct. 16 on the issue. Mission City Administrator Laura Smith said that following the public hearing, Mission may agree to de-annex the subject property. If that happens, then Roeland Park city leaders may call a special meeting that same day to annex it.

“It’s important to get that timing right because, from the county’s perspective, we don’t want any lapse in terms of which part is in whose city for any period of time,” Smith told the Mission council Sept. 18. “So if we can’t get that accomplished on the same day — which we think is feasible to do — then it would require us going to the county, essentially, to get a blessing on that. Iif we can accomplish that on the same day, we don’t have to take that additional step.”

The way corporate boundaries currently fall at the intersection of Johnson and Roe, one of the traffic signal poles is located in Roeland Park. As such, Roeland Park has agreed to assume 25% of the traffic signal costs at Johnson Drive and Roe Boulevard, regardless of the deannexation process.

If Mission de-annexes the seven-tenths of an acre to Roeland Park, then an additional traffic signal pole at Johnson and Roe will be located in Roeland Park as well. In that case, Roeland Park would then cover 50% of the traffic signal costs.

The deannexation issue has been delayed, however, while the two cities negotiate on terms of compensation for past traffic signal expenses at Johnson and Roe. Mission had covered 100% of the traffic signal costs since it was installed in 2003, so the city asked for $125,000 from Roeland Park to make up for those costs over the past 16 years.

Roeland Park’s counter offer was $10,000, as city leaders said there was no record indicating that the city would help Mission pay for traffic signal costs.

Smith said the two cities plan to negotiate the additional compensation by the end of the year, but she said they hope to resolve the issue in October.

Roeland Park city leaders have asked Mission to move as quickly as possible with the deannexation process in order to help the developer who currently needs approval from the planning commissions of both cities on the project.

In order to keep the development process moving forward, the developer will still meet with the Mission planning commission on Sept. 23, but the planning commission will table the item and take no action, Smith said. That would allow the developer to continue moving forward on its project timeline.