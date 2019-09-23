Lenexa, KDOT planning to improve I-435 interchange at West 87th Street Parkway

Lenexa is planning to work with the Kansas Department of Transportation to make improvements to the busy highway interchange near City Center.

The project calls for construction of interchange improvements at West 87th Street Parkway and I-435. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $6.68 million. Lenexa has been awarded $3.2 million in funding from the federal Surface Transportation Program to help cover expenses for the project. Meanwhile, the city will cover the remainder of the project costs as part of its 2019-23 capital improvement program.

Entering into an agreement with KDOT is part of the city’s process to obtain federal financial assistance on the project, city staff noted. Interchange improvements were first listed as a priority in a study completed in 2002, according to a city memo.

“Continued development adjacent to the project has increased traffic volumes through the existing interchange to a level where the improvements are needed,” staff noted in the memo. “The project will provide capacity and operational improvements along 87th Street Parkway to meet current and future demands including additional through-capacity and improved left-turn access to I-435 on-ramps.”

The Lenexa council voted 7-0 to authorize Mayor Michael Boehm to execute an agreement with KDOT for the road improvements project. Councilmember Andy Huckaba was absent.

There was no discussion or public comment.