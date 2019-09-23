Briefly Noted: Johnson County adds first all-electric vehicle to its fleet

Johnson County adds first all-electric vehicle to its fleet. Johnson County has added its first all-electric vehicle, a Nissan Leaf, to its fleet of vehicles. The car will be used primarily by the Department of Health and Environment’s air quality compliance specialist, Mike Boothe, and is the third generation of a series of cars that Boothe has used to start the conversation about how alternative energy can improve local air quality, according to Johnson County. The new vehicle replaces a 2004 hybrid car. The hybrid, now one of many in the county’s fleet, was retired in early June. Prior to the purchase of the hybrid, Boothe converted a 1990 Ford Explorer to run on propane, which burns cleaner than gasoline. The Explorer was used for about 10 years.

Lenexa police investigating fatal car accident at Shawnee Mission Park entrance. Lenexa police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the entrance of Shawnee Mission Park. Officers responded to the call of a vehicle fire at about 1:09 a.m. Sept. 21 at the park entrance where Renner Road and 79th Street intersect. Upon arrival, police found a vehicle on fire was found crashed into a stone wall at the parks entrance. Firefighters from the Lenexa and Shawnee fire departments extinguished the vehicle fire, and the sole occupant inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released the identity of the victim and continue to investigate the crash.

SevenDays announces 2020 button art competition. SevenDays, an annual weeklong series of events and programs designed to promote kindness and interfaith understanding in the Kansas City area, has announced its 2020 button art competition is open. SevenDays 2020 will take place April 21-27, and each day of the event, SevenDays distributes colorful buttons corresponding to the day’s theme. High school students are encouraged to enter the button art competition and submit original designs for the following daily themes: love, discover, others, connect, you, go and onward. The eight students whose artwork is selected to be featured on this year’s buttons will each receive $500. Deadline to enter the competition is Oct 11. Competition guidelines can be found at

givesevendays.org/competitions/#buttons.