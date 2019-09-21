Your Community: Voter Registration

National Voter Registration Day is September 24, which is a great reminder to get registered to vote. Voting is an important part of our democracy and getting registered to vote is the first step to getting your voice heard. If you have questions about the upcoming election, The Johnson County League of Women Voters will be on hand to register new voters, help registered voters update your names and addresses, distribute absentee ballot applications and answer your general voting questions.

There are several opportunities:

Saturday, September 21

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Cedar Roe Library

Tuesday, September 24

11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Central Resource Library

Thursday, September 26

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Monticello Library

Monday, September 30

11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Leawood Pioneer Library

When you are ready to research topics and candidates, Johnson County Library can connect you to resources that will help you make informed decisions. These resources are nonpartisan and designed to provide accurate and objective information about candidates.

Voter resources include:

Ballotpedia.org

Vote411.org

VoteSmart.org

Stop by during one of these upcoming sessions to get assistance from The Johnson County League of Women Voters to get your questions answered and register to vote.

