Your Community: Voter Registration

National Voter Registration Day is September 24, which is a great reminder to get registered to vote. Voting is an important part of our democracy and getting registered to vote is the first step to getting your voice heard. If you have questions about the upcoming election, The Johnson County League of Women Voters will be on hand to register new voters, help registered voters update your names and addresses, distribute absentee ballot applications and answer your general voting questions.
There are several opportunities:
Saturday, September 21
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Cedar Roe Library
Tuesday, September 24
11:00 am – 2:00 pm
Central Resource Library
Thursday, September 26
3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Monticello Library
Monday, September 30
11:00 am – 2:00 pm
Leawood Pioneer Library
When you are ready to research topics and candidates, Johnson County Library can connect you to resources that will help you make informed decisions. These resources are nonpartisan and designed to provide accurate and objective information about candidates.
Voter resources include:
Ballotpedia.org
Vote411.org
VoteSmart.org
Stop by during one of these upcoming sessions to get assistance from The Johnson County League of Women Voters to get your questions answered and register to vote.
