Shawnee Mission Post candidate forums set for JCCC Board of Trustees, Lenexa, Roeland Park

To give local voters a chance to hear the candidates discuss the most important issues facing their communities in person ahead of this November’s local elections, the Shawnee Mission Post will be holding a series of forums in the coming weeks.

Below are confirmed forum details for the races in Lenexa, Roeland Park and the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees. We will be accepting questions from the audience at all of our forums this fall, so we’re encouraging attendees to come prepared to submit discussion topics.

Earlier this month, we announced details for forums for the candidates in Merriam, Shawnee, Prairie Village, northern Overland Park and for the Shawnee Mission Board of Education.

We will also be holding a forum for the candidates running for Overland Park in Wards 4, 5 and 6 — the southern portion of the city — the evening of Oct. 22, but we have yet to confirm a location for the event. We will post final confirmed details for that forum as soon as possible.

JCCC Board of Trustees

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 15

Location: Hudson Auditorium at the Nerman Art Museum on the JCCC campus (12345 College Blvd., Overland Park)

Time: The forum will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Doors to the event open at 6 p.m.

Lenexa City Council

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 16

Location: Lenexa Community Center A/B Room (13420 Oak St, Lenexa)

Time: The forum will run from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Doors to the event open at 6 p.m.

Roeland Park City Council

Date: Thursday, Oct. 24

Location: Roeland Park Community Center (4850 Rosewood Dr, Roeland Park)

Time: The forum will run from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Doors to the event open at 6 p.m.

