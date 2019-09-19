Merriam celebrates community center milestone with topping out ceremony

Merriam city leaders and staff on Wednesday celebrated a construction milestone on the city’s new community center: A “topping-out ceremony” to install the last steel beam and complete the facility’s framework.

The beam was signed by city officials and staff, members of the community center’s design committee, park board, and master plan steering committee; members of the McCarthy design-build team; and the tradespeople who worked on the project.

The Merriam Community Center is located at Vavra Park between Ikea Way and Slater Street, just east of Merriam City Hall and the police department. Construction on the $36.6 million community center began last fall.

“Today marks an exciting day in the progress of our new community center,” said Mayor Ken Sissom. “This project started more than five years ago with a group of citizens who were brought together to determine the future of recreation in Merriam. And here we are today in the middle of their vision becoming a reality.”

Sissom also recognized and thanked everyone involved, including residents participating in committees for the community center, city staff, owner’s representatives, the design-build team and construction crews.

“This is a community center that will serve the city of Merriam for years to come,” Sissom said.

The community center is scheduled to open in summer 2020.