Flooding issues, non-discrimination ordinance and teardown-rebuilds: Our questions for the Fairway city council candidates

A few weeks ago, we asked our readers to submit suggestions for questions they’d like to hear the candidates running for seats on the Fairway city council address.

Based on the input we received, we’ve developed the three-item questionnaire below and sent it out to the candidates competing in the following races:

Council Member Ward 2

Tom Cotter

Gail Gregory (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 3

Michele Kiehl

Joseph Levin (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 4

Jenna Brofsky

Adam Dolski (incumbent)

We’ll be running the candidates’ responses to these items starting Monday, Oct 21.

Question 1

Stormwater issues have become of increasing concern in northeast Johnson County in recent years, particularly along Rock Creek in Fairway, where flooding has threatened several homes. How should the city be approaching the task of finding a solution to this issue?

Question 2

The Fairway City Council recently agreed to look into the adoption of a non-discrimination ordinance that would provide legal protections for LGBTQ+ individuals. Should the city adopt an NDO? Why or why not?

Question 3

Fairway is among the cities that have continued to see older homes being torn down and replaced by new ones. Some residents in the older areas of the city have raised concerns about whether the new homes fit in with the surrounding neighborhoods. What’s your take on management of the teardown-rebuild trend in Fairway?