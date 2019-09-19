Bike-walk infrastructure, biggest challenge facing the city: Our questions for the Mission Hills city council candidates

A few weeks ago, we asked our readers to submit suggestions for questions they’d like to hear the candidates running for seats on the Mission Hills city council address.

Based on the input we received, we’ve developed the three-item questionnaire below and sent it out to the candidates competing in the following races:

Council Member At-Large

Beverly Brooks (incumbent)

Andrew Weed (incumbent)

Braden Perry (incumbent)

We’ll be running the candidates’ responses to these items starting Monday, Oct 21.

Question 1

Mission Hills is home to a number of active residents who use the city streets for biking, walking and running. But the city has limited infrastructure for bike and pedestrian access, like sidewalks and bike lanes. Should Mission Hills be looking to invest in such infrastructure? Why or why not?

Question 2

What’s the biggest challenge facing the city of Mission Hills today, and what do you think city government should be doing about it?

Question 3

What’s your primary motivation for wanting to serve on the governing body, and what relevant background and experiences do you bring to the role?