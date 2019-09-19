Best Bets for the Weekend: Summer? I hardly knew her!

Goodbye, summer. And frankly, good riddance. I’m so ready for all things fall. This weekend should be a great start.
- I don’t get out to Prairie Fire as much as I should. Tonight is their final Summer Music Series concert and it sounds like a great way to enjoy good food and late summer (almost fall!) weather.
- Now that the weather is starting to cool down, I’m excited to explore more of Meadowbrook Park. A Walk in the Park sounds like a neat way to explore Meadowbrook’s nooks and crannies.
- Okay so this sounds kind of amazing. Terra Luna, a light and sound experience at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens in partnership with Quixotic. It’s a this-weekend-only multimedia installation that guides guests on a “wild journey through the grounds, culminating in an immersive performance uniting live music, dance, aerial acrobatics and more”. OP Arboretum – I am here for this!
- It’s the perfect time of year for an outdoor movie – still warm, but the sun sets early enough that you’ll get home by your regular bedtime (unless you’re my husband and you go to sleep at 8:30). Inside Out is a family fave, and it will be playing at The Commons in Lenexa on Friday evening.