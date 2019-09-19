47th Street corridor, non-discrimination ordinance, future of Entercom site: Our questions for the Westwood governing body candidates

A few weeks ago, we asked our readers to submit suggestions for questions they’d like to hear the candidates running for seats on the Westwood governing body address.

Based on the input we received, we’ve developed the three-item questionnaire below and sent it out to the candidates competing in the following races:

Mayor

David E. Waters

Council Member At-Large

Jayme Tebow

Laura Steele

Holly Wimer

We’ll be running the candidates’ responses to these items starting Monday, Oct 21.

Question 1

Westwood, Roeland Park and KCK have been collaborating on ways to continue revitalization of the 47th Street corridor for a few years now. What next steps do you think are most crucial to that initiative? Why?

Question 2

The Westwood City Council has been exploring the idea of adopting a non-discrimination ordinance that would provide legal protections for LGBTQ+ individuals. Do you support the idea of a non-discrimination ordinance in Westwood? Why or why not?

Question 3

Progress has been stalled on the reconfiguration of the Westwood View-Dennis Park-former Entercom property site for a few years now. What’s your hope for progress on that idea? What needs to happen for things to start moving forward?