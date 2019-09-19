2020FIT: A look at our sports performance program for teen athletes



More and more these days, experts are encouraging young athletes not to get too sport-specific, and to instead take part in a variety of activities. The idea is that by working through a range of physical activities, young athletes will reduce their risk of repetitive-use injuries that can develop from focus on one sport.

Our Sports Performance program at 2020FIT is designed to give middle and high school athletes just that type of variety.

The program gives new and experienced athletes aged 12 to 17 the chance to improve their strength and conditioning through a range of movements and activities. Our goal is to help young athletes improve their overall fitness so that when it’s time to hit the field or the court, they’re in shape and ready to take on a new season.

Each class is supervised by our CrossFit Kids-certified staff, with each workout designed with skill progression in mind. That is, whether you’re a new athlete or one with a couple years of experience, our staff will make sure you’ve got an option that fits your skill level.

We emphasize safety of movement, giving teens the opportunity to be active, make friends, and develop skills that will help them not just in the gym, but also on the fields and in school.

Classes meet from 3:30-4:15 p.m and 4:15-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday each week.

