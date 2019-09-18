Sponsored Post

Your Health: How to get a great workout at home

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - September 18, 2019

Whether you’re crunched for time, staying home with the kids or simply don’t have access to a gym, it’s still possible to get a good workout at home. In fact, you don’t even need to own traditional gym equipment to do it.

Created in partnership with PT Solutions Physical Therapy, The At-Home Exercise Guide details how to do a full-body workout at home with little to no equipment. The instructional videos are available at MyHealthKC.com, Kansas City’s online health and wellness resource. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

