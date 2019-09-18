Tax incentives, the middle class and biggest challenges facing the city: Our questions for the Mission city council candidates

A few weeks ago, we asked our readers to submit suggestions for questions they’d like to hear the candidates running for seats on the Mission city council address.

Based on the input we received, we’ve developed the three-item questionnaire below and sent it out to the candidates competing in the following races:

Council Member Ward 1

Trent Boultinghouse

Burton Taylor

We’ll be running the candidates’ responses to these items starting Monday, Oct 21.

Question 1

In recent years, developers have become increasingly likely to seek public finance incentives like tax increment financing and community improvement district sales taxes to pay for parts of their private projects. What’s your stance on the use of such incentives? When, if ever, is it appropriate to commit public finances to private real estate projects?

Question 2

Mission was recently named the best city in Kansas for the middle class. What steps do you think the city should be taking to ensure the city remains an attractive and affordable place to call home for the middle class in the years to come?

Question 3

What the biggest challenge facing the city of Mission today, and what should city government be doing about it?