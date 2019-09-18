Semi truck accident under railroad tracks near Holliday Drive and Wilder Road in Shawnee causes temporarily closure

UPDATE.: The road is now open to traffic. Shawnee police said the tanker was not too tall to fit under the tracks. It was merely hit by the pickup truck and was a coincidence that the location was directly under the bridge. There were no injuries. Updated at 12:30 p.m.



A semi truck accident this morning under the railroad tracks near Holliday Drive and Wilder Road in Shawnee has caused a temporary closure of the road.

In an email alert sent just after 9 a.m., the city asked motorists to avoid the area of Holliday Drive and Wilder Road between 47th and Woodland to I-435. Several crews are on scene, including the Shawnee fire, police and public works departments.