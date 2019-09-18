Future of Ad Astra Pool, non-discrimination ordinance, housing affordability: Our questions for the Lenexa city council candidates

A few weeks ago, we asked our readers to submit suggestions for questions they’d like to hear the candidates running for seats on the Lenexa city council address.

Based on the input we received, we’ve developed the five-item questionnaire below and sent it out to the candidates competing in the following races:

Council Member Ward 1

Chris Poss

Courtney Eiterich

Council Member Ward 4

Julie Sayers

Linda Leeper

We’ll be running the candidates’ responses to these items starting Monday, Oct 14.

Question 1

After hearing from residents who said they wanted to see the facility remain in operation, Lenexa staff are looking at possible options for the future of Ad Astra Pool. What’s your desired outcome for Ad Astra? If you hope to see it remain in operation, how should the city pay for it?

Question 2

To date, eight northeast Johnson County cities — including neighboring Shawnee — have adopted non-discrimination ordinances with legal protections for LGBTQ+ individuals. Do you believe Lenexa should adopt an NDO? Why or why not?

Question 3

Almost 40% of jobs in Johnson County pay under $36,000 and more than one in three Johnson County households are single income households. What housing options would you like to see put into place in our community to make sure that everyone who works here can afford to live here? (This question came from the Johnson County Health Equity Network, which focuses on housing affordability, stability and safety).

Question 4

What’s the top thing you’d like to be able to say about the city of Lenexa four years from today that you can’t say now? Why?

Question 5

In recent months, city officials from across the metro area have been coordinating on ideas that local governments can take to address climate change. Do you support the idea of city government taking steps to increase energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions? What specific steps would you like to see Lenexa take on the issue?