Corinth 2nd grade teacher Melissa Molteni named finalist for Kansas Teacher of the Year

The Shawnee Mission School District’s nominee for Kansas Teacher of the Year at the elementary level has advanced to the annual competition’s finals.

Melissa Molteni learned at a regional awards ceremony held Sunday in Overland Park that she had been named the elementary level finalist in region three for the Kansas State Department of Education-sponsored competition. She earns a $2,000 cash award from Security Benefit for being named a finalist and is now one of four teachers in the running for Kansas Teacher of the Year at the elementary level. The winner will be announced at a statewide banquet held in Wichita in November.

Amy Hillman, a junior high teacher in Olathe Public Schools, was named the regional finalist for the secondary level. Shawnee Mission had nominated SM North English language arts teacher Natalie Johnson-Berry for the secondary level category.