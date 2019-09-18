Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission Post forum for Merriam city council candidates set for Thursday

Shawnee Mission Post forum for Merriam council candidates set for Thursday. To give Merriam voters a chance to hear the candidates for the city council discuss the most important issues facing their community in person ahead of this November’s local elections, the Shawnee Mission Post will be hosting a forum this Thursday. The forum takes place from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Johnson County Library Antioch Branch, 8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Merriam. Doors to the event open at 6 p.m. You can RSVP to the event and share it on Facebook here.

Former Lenexa resident grows kite-boarding career. Lenexa native Chris Moore is growing his kite-boarding career on the East coast. He used to own a kite store in the city and spent a great deal of time on the prairie experimenting with his own kite-boarding inventions, according to this feature published last week by the New Yorker.

Klover Architects to relocate to Penn III at City Center Lenexa. Copaken Brooks has announced that Klover Architects, the firm behind the design of The District and the master plan of City Center Lenexa, will be relocating from its offices at 10955 Lowell in Overland Park to The District at City Center in Lenexa. starting Nov. 1. Klover will lease 7,261 square feet of the Penn III building. Klover is a full-service design firm specializing in retail, mixed-use, office, restaurant and hospitality markets.