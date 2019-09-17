Obituary: Lenexa Fire Department remembers Lt. Michael Wells

It is with a heavy heart and deepest sorrow that Lenexa Fire Department shares the news of the death of Lieutenant Michael Wells. Lieutenant Wells passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 after a fearless battle with cancer. Throughout his courageous fight he never lost his smile, faith and inspirational spirit.

Lieutenant Wells served the Lenexa Community for 14 years with a dedicated heart and passion that will not be forgotten. Details of Lieutenant Well’s funeral services will be provided at a later time. The Lenexa Fire Department expresses our deepest condolences and sympathy to the entire Wells family during this difficult time.

On behalf of the family, the Lenexa Fire Department respectfully requests all media inquiries be directed to Fire Deputy Chief Travis Vaughn to allow the family the time and privacy to mourn the loss of a great husband, father, son, brother, and friend.