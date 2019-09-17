Merriam finance director Cindy Ehart retiring after 15 years at city hall

After 15 years serving the city of Merriam, Cindy Ehart is retiring as finance director. Her last day with the city is Sept. 23.

Ehart began working for the city in June 2004 as a part-time accountant. She was then appointed as the interim finance director in 2007. She took on the more permanent role a few months later.

City Administrator Chris Engel has taken over the role of treasurer in the interim until the city hires Ehart’s replacement.

A Johnson County resident since 1997, Ehart said she has many memorable and exciting moments at city hall, but one of them readily comes to mind: the welcoming of IKEA to the city in 2014.

“That was a pretty exciting event to get to be a part of in the planning phases, and then to see it come to fruition,” Ehart said. “Also, it’s been very exciting to be a part, even in the background, of helping secure financing for the new community center.”

The new community center is under construction at Vavra Park.

“All in all, I’ve enjoyed my work here,” Ehart said. “It’s the kind of work that I like to do, the detailed work, the budget. The budget is often like a big puzzle, and I enjoy puzzles.”

After her last day at city hall, Ehart plans to do some more traveling with her husband of 40 years, Steve Ehart. They are also welcoming their first grandchild next month.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Merriam for the last 15 years,” she said. “It’s been a pleasure to serve the community.”