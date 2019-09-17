Meeting community needs, reducing tuition and setting property tax rate: Our questions for the JCCC Board of Trustees candidates

A few weeks ago, we asked our readers to submit suggestions for questions they’d like to hear the candidates running for seats on the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees address.

Based on the input we received, we’ve developed the five-item questionnaire below and sent it out to the following Trustee At-Large candidates:

Colleen Cunningham

Lori Bell

Jameia Haines

Nancy L. Ingram

Greg L. Musil

Laura Smith-Everett

We’ll be running the candidates’ responses to these items starting Monday, Oct 14.

Question 1

JCCC is a major operation, with an annual budget of more than $150 million and a staff of more than 1,500 employees. What professional experiences would you bring to the role of trustee that make you qualified to guide such a large organization?

Question 2

One of a community college’s goals is to prepare students for a rapidly evolving job market and to ensure area businesses have access to employees with the skills they need. Do you believe there any gaps between JCCC’s current offerings and the needs of the Johnson County community? If so, what are they and how should the college address them?

Question 3

Property valuations have been going up across Johnson County in recent years — which means that taxing entities have seen tax revenues they receive from local residents rising as well. What’s your philosophy on setting property tax rates when property values go up? Should the board be looking to reduce the mill levy in such situations?

Question 4

There has been a push among some in Johnson County to increase access to community college by reducing the cost to students. Are you in favor of significantly reducing tuition or making JCCC tuition free? If so how would the budget gap from reduced tuition revenue be made up?

Question 5

Johnson County Community College is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and has been widely recognized as vital asset to the county over its first half century. What do you believe the keys to continued success over the college’s second 50 years will be — and what does “success” for a community college look like to you?