Cozy’s Cafe owner bringing new Greek restaurant to Mission Farms in Leawood

Kozeta Kreka, the restaurateur behind Cozy’s Cafe near 75th and Metcalf in Overland Park, plans to open a new Greek restaurant at Mission Farms in Leawood next month.

Paros Estiatorio will be a “fine casual” eatery featuring authentic Mediterranean dishes like lamb burgers, gyros, baklava and more. The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“Our goal is to provide as close to an authentic Greek restaurant experience as possible,” Owner Kozeta “Cozy” Kreka says. “We want people to come in, stay awhile and enjoy the tastiest flavors of the Mediterranean.”

It will also feature brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the weekends with a full bar and specialty dishes like eggs benedict, avocado toast with goat cheese, tartine, crepes and seasonal pancakes.

Kreka says many ingredients will be sourced from local farms, while others — like cheese, olives, oregano and oils — will be imported from Greece.

Current plans call for an opening in mid-October. Paros Estiatorio will be located in the space vacated by Room 39.

“We have been dreaming up this concept for many years, so we are thrilled for the opportunity to make our dream a reality at Mission Farms,” Kreka said in an announcement. “We hope everyone will come out and see what Greek hospitality is all about.”