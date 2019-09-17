Briefly Noted: Johnson County Museum wins national award, road closures in OP, Lenexa

Johnson County Museum wins national award. The Johnson County Museum has received a 2019 Award of Excellence for its recent temporary exhibition, The Turbulent Twenties. The award was presented to the museum at the annual meeting of the American Association for State and Local History on Aug. 30 in Philadelphia. The exhibit was on view at the museum from August 2018 to May 2019 “and sought to provide a deeper, more nuanced story of the period between World War I and World War II,” according to the museum. More than 30,000 people toured the exhibit, which delved into lesser known topics, such as WWI-era rights restrictions, anti-immigrant legislation, and the extent of Klan membership in the Midwest. Of those awarded, the Johnson County Museum was the only Kansas organization to be honored, according to the museum. The Johnson County Museum is located at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center at 8788 Metcalf Ave.

Closures at 95th Street and Santa Fe Trail Drive extended through Wednesday. A water line relocation project by WaterOne will result in lane and road closures around 95th Street and Santa Fe Trail Drive through Wednesday, Sept. 18. In the first phase of this project, which began Aug. 28, Santa Fe Trail Drive closed just north of 95th Street. A detour route will be provided via 95th Street to Pflumm Road to Santa Fe Trail Drive. One lane of westbound 95th Street will be closed at Santa Fe Trail Drive. Once the project’s first phase is completed, lane closures will begin on Santa Fe Trail Drive, and a portion of Widmer Road south of 95th Street will be closed.

Worsened conditions of K-7 bridge extend repair project four additional weeks. The first stage of repairs on both the northbound and southbound bridges on K-7 over K-10 is anticipated to continue for about four additional weeks. Lane closures on K-7 and ramp closures are now expected to remain in place through mid-October. Lenexa staff reported that “the condition of the bridge is worse than expected, and crews will need additional time to complete necessary repairs.” Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions in the vicinity of the bridges through the duration of the project with accompanying ramp closures. Here is a list of lane closures and detours: