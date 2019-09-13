Authorities confiscated guns two Hocker Grove students had brought to school

Authorities have located and confiscated guns at Hocker Grove Middle after two students brought them to school Wednesday.

Reports indicate no one was hurt, and a letter to parents from Principal Chris Kase indicates “there is currently no evidence that the students had any intention of using the weapons” at the school.

In the letter, Kase said students had notified school administrators, who confronted the students and located the weapons.

A copy of the text from the letter is below:

“Good afternoon Eagle Families,

“I am writing to inform you of an incident that took place here at Hocker Grove this morning. Two of our students brought guns to school. Other students notified administrators, who confronted the students and located the weapons. There is currently no evidence that the students had any intention of using the weapons here at Hocker Grove. I can assure you that this matter will be handled in accordance with applicable state and federal laws and district policies.

“I do want to express my appreciation to the students who let us know what was going on, and to staff who were involved in managing this incident. It is important that we reinforce with our students that ‘If you see something, say something!’

“I also want to take this moment to remind you not only to talk with your child(ren) about what is and is not appropriate to bring to school, to check their backpacks regularly, equally important, to keep lines of communication open with your student so that they know to share with you when a problem arises. Thank you for your support in keeping Hocker Grove a safe and productive learning environment.

“Sincerely,

Chris Kase,

Ed.D.Principal”