Demolition of Westbrooke Village shopping center in Shawnee is underway

A good chunk of Westbrooke Village, a derelict and defunct shopping center in Shawnee, is gone, making room for Westbrooke Green, a new multimillion-dollar mixed-use project on site.

Over the past few weeks, crews have demolished the northern portion of the shopping district on the northeast corner of 75th Street and Quivira Road. The Shawnee city council last year allowed demolition to place this summer after the developer, MP Westbrooke North LLC, requested an extension.

MP Westbrooke North is a joint venture of Mission Peak Capital, based in Kansas City, Missouri, and New York City, and Extell Development Co., based in New York City.

“Mission Peak Capital is pleased with the commencement of demolition at Westbrooke Green,” said Patrick Ventola, managing director of development at Mission Peak Capital. “The buildings that have been demolished were blighted and dangerous and will not be missed. The developer has some very exciting things planned for the project and hopes to be able to announce them in the coming weeks and months.”

The demolition makes room for a $113.2 million mixed-use retail project on site. Project plans indicate that, ince complete, Westbrooke Green will occupy 32 acres, contain about 529,500 square feet, and feature the following elements:

Eleven commercial buildings for office and retail use — 10 new and one existing — containing about 108,500 square feet

Five new multifamily apartment buildings with about 530 luxury units

Amenities including structured and surface parking, street parking, garages, an open courtyard space, a town square, an amphitheater, an outdoor dining area, landscaping, lighting, utilities, storm water improvements, water features, sidewalks and walkways, and streets and drives

The project is slated to receive $31.9 million in public funding and $48 million worth of industrial revenue bonds to finance construction.

Here’s a few more pictures of the demolition work: