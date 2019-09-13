Briefly Noted: Celebration of life set for retired SM East teacher John Nickels

Celebration of life set for retired SM East teacher John Nickels. A celebration of life has been set for John Nickels, a retired teacher from Shawnee Mission East who passed away Tuesday. He retired from the school in 2013. A celebration of life will take place at 6:30 p.m. today, Sept. 13, in the cafeteria at SM East.

Shawnee Mission School District to settle in sexual assault lawsuit. The Shawnee Mission School District is set to settle a lawsuit that alleged school officials didn’t act when a male eighth-grade student at Westridge Middle School was repeatedly accused of sexual offenses before he assaulted a female student in a classroom in 2017. The Kansas City Star reported that the amount of the settlement was not disclosed. District officials stated in court documents that it was investigating the reports of unwanted advances when it learned about the 2017 assault. [Shawnee Mission district to settle sexual assault lawsuit — The Kansas City Star]

Turkey Creek Car and Motorcycle Show is this Saturday. The Turkey Creek Car & Motorcycle Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Merriam Marketplace. The event takes place rain or shine and is free for spectators. Participants must pay $20 per car until tomorrow, Sept. 13, and $30 per vehicle on Saturday. The city of Merriam is also giving away more than 60 awards during the event. Registration and details are at merriam.org/carshow. Event details are also on Facebook.

Part of Hocker Grove Middle School went without A/C on Thursday. Part of Hocker Grove Middle School went without air conditioning this week. David Smith, chief communications officer for the Shawnee Mission School District, said the school has been having trouble with one of its air conditioning units, which is impacting a portion of the building. Unlike some of the district’s buildings, Hocker Grove has a number of separate air conditioning units, he noted. “We are working to get it fixed as soon as possible,” Smith said by email. “To my knowledge, this is the only building where we have received a report of problems with air conditioning.”

Monrovia Street in Lenexa to close north of 101st Street on Sept. 16. WaterOne will close Monrovia Street between 100th Terrace and 101st Street in Lenexa on Monday, Sept. 16, to complete water line repairs. The road is expected to reopen the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 17. A marked detour route will be provided via Caenan Drive to 101st Street.