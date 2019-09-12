Planet Fitness opening new facility near Sprint campus in Overland Park

Planet Fitness is adding a new gym in Overland Park, just south of I-435 near the Sprint campus.

The new Planet Fitness will be located at 11411 Metcalf Avenue. The site was most recently occupied by The Tile Shop, which closed at the beginning of this year.

Seth Henson, regional director of Planet Fitness, said the site is under construction, and Planet Fitness staff are targeting the end of November for an opening date.

“Johnson County has done a tremendous job of supporting us, both up in Shawnee and Mission and then over on Quivira, so we’ve had a great response in our three-plus years of being in Johnson County,” Henson said of the locations within its franchise. “We really like the area off Metcalf, and we think we can support surrounding residents and professionals that live and work nearby.”

Once open, this location will operate and be staffed 24/7 as another facility featuring its “judgement free zone” for general fitness, Henson added.

Here’s a rendering of the new fitness facility’s layout:

For a sneak peek of the layout, gym goers can pay a visit to the Planet Fitness location at 9331 Quivira Road in Overland Park. Henson said the layout of the new gym will be very similar and encompass about 18,000 square feet, featuring “a ton” of cardio equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals, rowers and bikes. Plus, the gym will have 65-inch flatscreen TVs facing the cardio equipment, as well as a variety of strength training equipment.

“Like all of our locations, we’ll have our 30-minute circuit, which is a full-body workout going station to station following a red light green light system,” he said, adding that they’ll offer free fitness instruction from certified instructors on weekdays.

The membership structure will be the same, starting with $10 a month for home club access, Henson said. Prior to opening the facility, it will cost $1 to sign up for a 12-month equipment. More details on membership are available on the fitness facility’s website.