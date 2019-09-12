Merriam Police Officer Matthew Hirsch receives Life Saving Award

Merriam Police Officer Matthew Hirsch has received a Life Saving Award after he successfully performed CPR on a woman who had lost a pulse.

Todd Allen, acting chief of police, presented Hirsch with the award during Monday’s city council meeting. The woman whose life was saved was planning to attend but couldn’t make it because she fell ill.

The life-saving event happened the afternoon of Aug. 1, when Hirsch received a medical call. When Hirsch arrived, he found that a woman wasn’t breathing. He hooked her up to an AED, which advised him against administer any shocks. But when she found she wasn’t breathing, he performed CPR. Fire and medical personnel responded shortly after, and the woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Allen said Hirsch checked on her later that evening and found she was doing OK, and learned that after a week she had made a full recovery.

“Because of Officer Hirsch’s quick actions and giving CPR and hooking up the AED, it led to saving her life and got time for the Overland Park Fire Department and Med-Act to arrive,” Allen said.

Hirsch was the 2017 Merriam Police Officer of the Year.