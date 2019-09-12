Briefly Noted: Today is Lancer Day in Prairie Village

Today is Lancer Day in Prairie Village. It’s once again Lancer Day for Shawnee Mission East in Prairie Village. The annual Lancer Day parade is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. today along Mission Road near the school. Colonial Church at 7039 Mission Road will have its bathrooms available during the parade. In the event of inclement weather, the parade will take place at 2 p.m. Friday. (Editor’s note: This news item has been updated to correct an error. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m.)

City Center Art Walk tonight at Lenexa City Hall. The City Center Art Walk is taking place this evening at Lenexa City Hall. Art exhibitions will be on display from 6 to 9 p.m. at city hall, Lenexa City Center Library, Revocup and Gomer’s, plus receptions and a wine tasting. Participants must be age 21 or older to participate in the tasting and able to walk about one-half mile at a leisurely pace. Tickets are $10 per person.

Third plea hearing set for former Shawnee councilman in unlawful sexual relations case. A third plea hearing date has been set for Justin Adrian, a former member of the Shawnee council and ex-teacher in Olathe Public Schools. Adrian has been charged with unlawful sexual relations with a minor. His first and second plea hearings took place April 10 and Sept. 9. His third plea hearing is set for 11:15 a.m. Oct. 17 in District 19 in Johnson County District Court.