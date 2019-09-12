Best Bets for the Weekend: Celebrating 913

If you’re not already busy going to one of the 8,000 children’s consignment sales happening in Johnson County this weekend, we’ve got some good options for you. For you shoppers, I am looking for brown leather Mary Jane’s, toddler size 9. Thanks!
- Lenexa is hosting a City Center Art Walk this evening and the whole thing sounds quite lovely. Lenexa Arts Council members guide the tour starting at the Lenexa City Hall art gallery, followed by outdoor public displays on the Lenexa Civic Campus, the Lenexa City Center Library, Revocup and Gomer’s.
- Or do you prefer to crawl when viewing your art? Leawood Fine Art is hosting an Art Gallery Crawl Friday evening. I don’t have much of an eye for fine art, but I’ve always appreciated the wine and cheese aspect of the whole experience.
- Gotta love a good marketing ploy. Friday, or 913 Day (get it?) will be celebrated in downtown Overland Park. Look for sales (everything seems to be 9.13% off) or special $9.31 dinner deals.
- Sometimes, just when you think you’ve seen it all, the Lenexa Farmer’s Market hosts an event where cars made of produce race each other for prizes. And you realize that life is all just a strange mystery. Come cheer on your favorite zucchini at Farm-ula 500 Saturday morning.