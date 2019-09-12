Alleged robbery attempt at Bank of Labor in Shawnee results in one arrest

Shawnee Police arrested a woman after she allegedly attempted to rob a bank near 75th Street and Quivira Road on Thursday afternoon.

“Shawnee police officers were dispatched to the Bank of Labor at 11810 West 75th Street, to investigate a person armed with a box knife and attempting to take money from the bank,” Major Jason Brunner said in a news release. “Officers arrived and took the person into custody without incident.”

Police at the scene say no one was injured.

“The person will be later lodged into Johnson County Adult Detention to await charging,” Brunner said in the release.

No other details were immediately available.