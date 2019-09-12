Alleged robbery attempt at Bank of Labor in Shawnee results in one arrest

Mike Frizzell - September 12, 2019 5:56 pm

A woman was arrested after an alleged burglary attempt in Shawnee. Photo credit Mike Frizzell

Shawnee Police arrested a woman after she allegedly attempted to rob a bank near 75th Street and Quivira Road on Thursday afternoon.

“Shawnee police officers were dispatched to the Bank of Labor at 11810 West 75th Street, to investigate a person armed with a box knife and attempting to take money from the bank,” Major Jason Brunner said in a news release. “Officers arrived and took the person into custody without incident.”

Police at the scene say no one was injured.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


“The person will be later lodged into Johnson County Adult Detention to await charging,” Brunner said in the release.

No other details were immediately available.

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories