Three area residents selected as new board members for Eisenhower Excellence in Public Service series

Three Johnson County residents have been selected to join the board of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Excellence in Public Service Series for the coming year.

Ann Hoelting of Shawnee; Susan Metsker of Overland Park; and Sally Nelson of Fairway are among the nine new members who serve on the organization’s board of governors for 2019-2020.

Current board president Marisel Sanchez Walston of Lenexa said the new board members represent a range of talents and experiences that will benefit the organization, which was founded to help prepare Republican women to seek greater involvement in public affairs.

“We’re delighted with the mix of talent that these new women offer to our board,” Sanchez Walston said. “From elected officials to community leaders and business professionals, we are well-represented. With them, we look forward to realizing the organization’s expanded mission.”

The organization was founded in 2006. To date, more than 275 women have gone through the program. Past participants include former Mission Mayor Laura McConwell, former state Sen. Kay Wolf, former JCPRD board chair Nancy Wallerstein, among other local officials.

Hoelting has been an executive at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City focused on billing and accounting. Nelson is a real estate agent and a Republican Committeewoman for a Fairway precinct. Metsker is a former member of the Shawnee Mission Board of Education and served as a district representative in the officer of Rep. Kevin Yoder.