Fourteen Shawnee Mission students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Fourteen Shawnee Mission School District students have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, a prestigious recognition of academic potential based on their performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test as high school juniors.

More than 1.5 million students take the test each year. Less than 1% of the students who take the test are named semifinalists.

This year’s semifinalists from Shawnee Mission are:

SM East

Grant Colvin

Ian Gould

Emma Kampschroeder

Gabby Leinbach

Maxwell Rogler

Wyatt Wimmer

Andrew Wurst

SM North

Audrey Diggs

SM Northwest

Catherine Becker

Adam White

SM South

William Cooper

Owen Russell

Nikolas Trofimoff

SM West

Sophie Coltvet

This year’s list is in line with what the district has seen in recent years. In 2018, 13 Shawnee Mission students were named semifinalists. In 2017, 17 students made the list.

Neighboring district Olathe Public Schools saw 15 students make the semifinalist list this year. In Blue Valley, 53 students made the list.

In February, the organization will announce which students have advanced to the finalist stage. In spring 2020, it will announce who has earned the scholarships.