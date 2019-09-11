Briefly Noted: Overland Park holding 9/11 remembrance ceremony this morning

Overland Park remembering 9/11 in ceremony this morning. Members of the Overland Park Fire Department and Police Department this morning will take part in the annual ceremony remembering those lost in the 9/11 attacks. The commemoration takes place from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Overland Park Fire Training Center, 12401 Hemlock.

Kansas officials report death from vaping-related lung disease. Kansas health officials have confirmed the first death in the state associated with an outbreak of serious lung disease related to vaping or using e-cigarettes. The recent death was a Kansas resident over the age of 50. According to Kansas State Epidemiologist Farah Ahmed, the patient had a history of underlying health issues and was hospitalized with symptoms that progressed rapidly. The national investigation has not identified any specific vaping or e-cigarette products linked to all cases. Many patients report using vaping or e-cigarette products with liquids that contain cannabinoid products, such as tetrahydrocannabinol. Kansas does not have detailed information on what types of products were used by the deceased. To date, Kansas has six reports associated with the outbreak. Three patients have been classified as confirmed or probable cases and three cases are still under investigation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the addition of the Kansas report, is reporting 6 deaths and more than 450 possible cases of severe lung injury in 33 states and one jurisdiction. While investigations into these cases continue, the CDC is recommending people avoid vaping or using e-cigarettes. Also, people with a history of vaping who are experiencing lung injury symptoms should seek medical care. Nationally, symptoms among cases included shortness of breath, fever, cough, and vomiting and diarrhea. Other symptoms reported by some patients included headache, dizziness and chest pain. For individuals wanting more information on how to quit tobacco products, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

Applications for Leadership Lenexa 2020 now available. Leadership Lenexa, Leadership Lenexa is a program of the Lenexa Chamber of Commerce to educate area business and community professionals in various aspects affecting life and business in the local community. Topics include education, local and state government, team building, economic development and organizations and issues that shape the KC metro region. Click here for session dates and more information. Here is a PDF application. For questions, contact Julie Steiner at [email protected] or 913-888-1414 ext. 206.