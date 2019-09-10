Obituary: Longtime former Shawnee Barber Shop owner David Setter dies at 95

David J. Setter, age 95, formerly of Shawnee, passed away at his home in Garnett, Kan., on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Dave was owner of the Shawnee Barber Shop for 38 years before retiring to Garnett.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Ruth E. Setter of the home, and five children: Mary Kay Keating, Overland Park, Kan., Joe Setter, Englewood, Colo., Rita Anderson, Springhill, Kan., Ralph (Barb) Setter, Omaha, Neb., and Jerry (Robyn) Setter, Lenexa, Kan. Additional survivors include nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Judy (Ron) Miller, Louisburg, Kan., and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rosary and visitation are scheduled for St. Boniface Church, Scipio, Kan., at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery in Scipio. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Boniface Church, St. Rose School, or Holy Angel’s Church. Arrangements at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Garnett.