Obituary: Longtime former Shawnee Barber Shop owner David Setter dies at 95

Submitted Obituary - September 10, 2019 1:00 pm

David J. Setter, age 95, formerly of Shawnee, passed away at his home in Garnett, Kan., on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Dave was owner of the Shawnee Barber Shop for 38 years before retiring to Garnett.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Ruth E. Setter of the home, and five children: Mary Kay Keating, Overland Park, Kan., Joe Setter, Englewood, Colo., Rita Anderson, Springhill, Kan., Ralph (Barb) Setter, Omaha, Neb., and Jerry (Robyn) Setter, Lenexa, Kan. Additional survivors include nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Judy (Ron) Miller, Louisburg, Kan., and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rosary and visitation are scheduled for St. Boniface Church, Scipio, Kan., at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery in Scipio. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Boniface Church, St. Rose School, or Holy Angel’s Church. Arrangements at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Garnett.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories