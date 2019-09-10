Briefly Noted: Heart to Heart International team in Bahamas responding to Hurricane Dorian

Heart to Heart International team in Bahamas responding to Hurricane Dorian. Heart to Heart International, a Lenexa-based nonprofit, was one of the first medical teams to arrive in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian, landing in Nassau on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The team began treating patients in Treasure Cay the next day by hand-carrying medications and supplies to reach people who had not received any medical care since the storm. The Abaco islands, where Treasure Cay is located, are some of the hardest-hit islands in the Bahamas. Working in coordination with the Bahamian Ministry of Health, the team has established a clinic in Treasure Cay and is performing mobile medical outreach to the surrounding communities, including Cooper’s Town, Marsh Harbour and Man-O-War Cay on the Abaco islands. Currently, the nonprofit has eight medical personnel in Treasure Cay providing much-needed medical care. The medical team has seen patients with injuries from the storm and storm clean-up, administering tetanus vaccines, wound care and infection control, and coordinating medical flight evacuations. To help those impacted by the storm, donate at hearttoheart.org or text HHIHR to 41444.

Merriam receives award of excellence for magazine work. Merriam has received an Award of Excellence this year from City-County Communications & Marketing Association for the city’s Highlights and Recreation Magazine it publishes three times a year. “This piece is colorful and eye-catching and has nice use of photography and color,” judges wrote in comments on the city’s submitted work. “The typography and layout are well suited to the piece and also help with readability. Topics discussed throughout the publication are wide-ranging and would appeal to many residents.”

Clare Road to close from Prairie Star Parkway to 83rd Street this week. The city of Lenexa has closed Clare Road between Prairie Star Parkway and 83rd Street starting Monday, Sept. 9, weather permitting, for about one week. The closure will allow crews to complete mill and overlay work on the roundabouts along Clare Road. Once that work is complete, flaggers will direct traffic during mill and overlay operations along the rest of the project area. Homes at the north end of the project area will be able to access Clare Road from 83rd Street.