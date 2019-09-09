Updates from Johnson County Community College: 7th Annual Lace Up for Learning 5K Run-Walk

Start stretching those quads and dust off your running shoes because the 7th annual Lace Up for Learning 5K Run-Walk is right around the curve! On Oct. 13, nearly 350 participants of all ages will flood the Johnson County Community College campus to raise money for student scholarships.

Running for a Reason

At JCCC, we see firsthand how scholarships can help pave the way for student success. That’s why all proceeds from this event support our JCCC Foundation scholarship fund. Over the past six years, this race has brought in more than $30,000 for student scholarships.

Still contemplating signing up? Check out what past participants had to say:

“Small enough race that it wasn’t overwhelming but big enough to make it fun and worth participating.”

“With the team discount, the cost is reasonable for my running group to keep this as part of our yearly plan.”

“Great event! Well organized and great staff and volunteers helping out. Fun way to contribute to funds for student scholarships!”

“This was my first time running in this event, and I can’t wait to run it again next year. The communication before the race day was excellent. Every one of the event organizers and volunteers were eager to offer help, and friendly.”

Race Day Details

Lace Up for Learning’s route circles the JCCC campus and is designed with both beginners and seasoned athletes in mind. Rain or shine, this event is a blast! Registration is available up until the day of the race, and there are no online fees to sign up. Participants also have access to plenty of free parking on campus the day of the race! Here are the details:

Regular registration (now through Oct. 11): $30 – Individual $27 – Team of 2 (per person) $25 – Team of 3+ (per person) and individual student rate

Last-minute registration (Oct. 12 up until race time on Oct. 14): $35 – Individual $32 – Team of 2 (per person) $30 – Team of 3+ (per person) and individual student rate



We recommend registering as early as possible to receive this year’s commemorative race t-shirt. Registered participants are also offered chip timing, special team pricing, food and beverages and even a gift at the finish line!

To up the ante, the top three runners by age group will receive an award once they cross the finish line.

Support the Cause

Looking for other ways to support JCCC? Your direct donation to the JCCC Foundation will help provide educational opportunities for hundreds of students each year.