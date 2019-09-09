Shawnee Mission Post candidate forums set for Merriam, Shawnee, Prairie Village, SMSD Board of Education, northern Overland Park

To give local voters a chance to hear the candidates discuss the most important issues facing their communities in person ahead of this November’s local elections, the Shawnee Mission Post will be holding a series of forums in the coming weeks.

Below are confirmed forum details for the races in Merriam, Shawnee, Prairie Village, northern Overland Park and the Shawnee Mission Board of Education.

We’ll be announcing final details for additional forums in Lenexa, Roeland Park, southern Overland Park and for the JCCC Board of Trustees in the next several days.

Merriam City Council

Date: Thursday, Sept. 19

Location: Johnson County Library Antioch Branch (8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam)

Time: The forum will run from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Doors to the event open at 6 p.m.

You can RSVP to the event and share it on Facebook here.

Shawnee Mayor and City Council

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Location: SM Northwest Library (12701 W 67th Street, Shawnee)

Time: The city council candidate portion of the forum will run from 9-10:30 a.m. The mayoral candidate portion of the forum will run from 10:45-11:30 a.m. Doors will open at 8:45 a.m.

You can RSVP to the event and share it on Facebook here.

Prairie Village City Council

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 1

Location: Colonial Church (7039 Mission Road, Prairie Village)

Time: The forum will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Doors to the event open at 6 p.m.

You can RSVP to the event and share it on Facebook here.

Shawnee Mission Board of Education

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Location: Johnson County Central Resource Library (9875 W. 87th Street, Overland Park)

Time: The forum will run from 9:15-10:15 a.m. Doors to the event open at 9 a.m.

You can RSVP to the event and share it on Facebook here.

Overland Park City Council Wards 1, 2 and 3

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 8

Location: Johnson County Central Resource Library (9875 W 87th Street, Overland Park)

Time: The forum will run from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Doors to the event open at 6 p.m.

You can RSVP to the event and share it on Facebook here.