Prairie Village looking for input on design as it prepares to rebuild deteriorating skate park

Over the past few years, Prairie Village public works officials have watched as the concrete at the skate park adjacent to city hall has continued to crack and deteriorate. Now, the city is preparing to rebuild the installation — and is asking for public input on the design.

Concrete in the skate park started showing growing hairline cracks several years ago that are consistent with the alkali-silica reaction, an ailment that eventually leads to the concrete’s failure.

The city council has approved funding to rebuild the skate park as part of next year’s parks budget, with construction expected to begin in spring 2020. The project will also include a concrete “performance pad” that can accommodate the temporary stage used for the Jazz Fest each year. Designers are considering options that would separate the skate boarding features from the performance pad as well as options that would combine them, as in the current installation.

Public Works has tapped Newline Skate Parks to lead the design process for the new park. They have set a public input meeting for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Meadowbrook Clubhouse at Meadowbrook Park.

The event will include an overview of different skate park styles — including the “skate plaza” style that mimics streetscape features and the “flow” style that has bowl areas for ramping jumps.

You can find a link to the meeting agenda here.