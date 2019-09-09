Mission plans to leave barriers in place along Hodges Drive

The city of Mission is in the home stretch on plans for three large planters blocking the ends of streets feeding into Hodges Drive. The planters are likely going to stay in place for the immediate future.

The new plan calls for leaving the existing planters intact and adding reflective signage to them until the streets get scheduled for a mill and overlay or full reconstruction. The city will revisit the issue then.

Meanwhile, the city may use capital improvement funds to make repairs to one of the planters, which was damaged when a car crashed into it during a police chase in June 2018.

The total estimated cost of making repairs to the damaged planter and adding reflective signage to all three planters is $2,500, according to city documents.

The planters block three streets connecting to Hodges Drive: West 62nd Terrace, West 62nd Street and Juniper Drive/West 61st Terrace (those two roads merge at the intersection). The damaged planters is located at the intersection of 61st Terrace/Juniper and Hodges.

The Mission council had considered in a meeting last month a few design alternatives for hard barriers, but ultimately asked city staff to get more feedback from neighbors on which design they preferred before the city moved forward with the project.

One of the design alternatives favored by city leaders and staff was an “island” in each intersection that included pavers and a gate. Public safety vehicles would have a key to the gate for better accessibility in exiting the area.

However, after consulting the neighborhood working group again in August, the neighbors decided they wanted the city to leave the existing planters in place. The neighbors were concerned about the aesthetics of the gates and believed the gates would not provide as strong a deterrent for cars driving around as the planters do now.

The neighborhood group’s consensus over the past several months has been to keep a hard barrier in place that would serve as a deterrent to crime and increase property values.

The council will likely consider approval of this item Sept. 18.