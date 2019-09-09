Briefly Noted: Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center in Mission reopens after renovations

Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center in Mission reopens after renovations. The Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center in Mission has reopened after the city of Mission completed multiple renovations. These renovations include new flooring in the meeting rooms A and B and adult lounge, sanded and refinished basketball courts, and new carpet in the offices.

Municipal courts in Johnson County conducting warrant amnesty events in September. Municipal courts throughout Johnson County will conduct a Warrant Amnesty Event from Monday, Sept. 9 to Wednesday, Sept. 25. Individuals with a warrant may appear in their designated court, at the specified time, to have their warrant canceled and warrant fee waived. Click here for a schedule of each court’s amnesty date and time. Individuals appearing in court during the amnesty event will not be arrested on warrants from other participating Johnson County municipal courts prior to that court’s amnesty event. Prosecutors will be available to assist with the resolution of cases. All warrants remain active until resolved and can be served by an officer at any time an individual has contact with police, including during the amnesty event period.

Mill Valley student athlete recovering after serious accident last year. One Mill Valley student and baseball player in Shawnee is facing a challenging year after he was paralyzed in an accident last year. Nolan Sprague was a pitcher for Mill Valley High School going into his senior year in 2018 when he fractured his neck diving into a pool and became paralyzed from the chest down. He is undergoing therapy that has brought some movement and feeling back into his upper body and his toes. He goes to Next Step Kansas City for stimulation treatment and core balance work, and also visits MidAmerica Rehabilitation for strength training. His family said they were able to afford therapy from donations the Shawnee baseball community raised over the past year. [Promising Shawnee athlete faces challenging year after life-changing incident — KCTV]