Your Community: The Library Lets Loose

It’s a grand party at the Johnson County Library, and you’re invited!

Join honorary hosts, Asher and Audrey Langworthy, for Library Lets Loose, a festive fundraiser which features unique and creative experiences, tasty local libations, scrumptious food and drink pairings – and local music, artists and creators! Come enjoy our signature cocktail from J. Rieger & Co., delicious bites from Hereford House-Shawnee, Pinstripes, Cinzetti’s, and more! Click here for a full list of food drink vendors. Play trivia games, GIANT games, listen to the Sissy & Earl Band, check out our Black & Veatch MakerSpace and then dance the night away in Club Carmack!

Now in its fourth year, Library Lets Loose is the Johnson County Library Foundation’s signature fundraiser which benefits lifelong learning resources. The event will be held September 28 at the Central Resource Library in Overland Park from 6 – 10 pm. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now.

The JCL Foundation helps the library build its collection and resources, offer programs for patrons of all ages, and better serve the needs of our community. They do this by securing and managing donations from individuals, businesses, and foundations to support the library above and beyond what public funding provides.

Foundation initiatives include collection enrichment, youth homework assistance, S.T.E.M. programming, early literacy initiatives, youth-at-risk programs and technology enhancements at the library. Collectively, these investments represent a 313 percent return on each dollar invested in the library for Johnson County residents.

It is through the generous support from community-minded donors that the Johnson County Library Foundation is able to expand its impact, securing support for lifelong learning programs at the library. To learn more about Library Lets Loose and/or how you and your organization can create a positive impact in the community, please contact the Foundation office at (913) 826-4720.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom