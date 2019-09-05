Mission tops list of best cities in Kansas for middle class families

The website Simple Thrifty Living has released its list of the best places in the U.S. for middle class families, and Mission tops the rankings in Kansas.

Using data on household income, taxes, housing prices, the job market and education, the site assigned scores in a variety of categories meant to assess livability.

With housing stock priced well in line with the median for the state, many middle income families as residents, and access to high quality schools, Mission earned top marks among cities in Kansas.

It was followed closely by Merriam and Roeland Park in places two and three, respectively.

Leawood, Overland Park, Prairie Village and Lenexa made the top 10 as well, though they did not fare well in the category of home value.

You can find the full rankings for the state of Kansas here.